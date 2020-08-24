UoM campus under intelligent video surveillance system

Now, monitoring activities across the University of Mysore (UoM) campus is effortless, with the state-of- art CCTV cameras, an intelligent video surveillance system. The varsity campus is equipped with 700 plus CCTV cameras to keep a tab on the activities, particularly in public areas.

The UoM campus is said to be the the first one in the state to be completely under video surveillance system.

The varsity installed surveillance system to ensure safety, to monitor and to regulate anti-social activities inside the campus. The authorities decided to install CCTV cameras after an alumna of the varsity displayed a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard, during a protest against the attack on students and teachers on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in Delhi, in January.

The CCTV cameras are equipped with the latest technology, wide angle and long distance coverage, and essential night vision mode. A total of 730 cameras are installed across the campus and the project cost is Rs 3.5 crore. A data centre to monitor the activities, is established at the Computer Science department.

The cameras are in such a way that each and every corner of the varsity is under surveillance. The CCTV cameras are installed to cover corridors, roads, entrance and exit gates.

There are seven hostels, including three for women, on the campus and it is necessary to ensure the safety of the inmates. The varsity campus was also a place for illegal activities, such as consumption of liquor. However, such activities were in control from a few years as security measures were increased. Now, the campus will be 100% free from illegal activities, the authorities hope.

The students welcomed the new security system and said that it helps to curb illegal activities in the campus. The authorities must ensure that the system will work efficiently and it needs to be maintained in a proper way, round the clock. A few CCTV cameras in the campus are defunct, they said.