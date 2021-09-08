Vacant posts of PSIs across state to be filled by year-end: Home Minister Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that process to fill empty posts in the Police Department and strengthen manpower was in progress and by the end of the calendar year, vacant posts of police sub-inspector will be filled across the state.

Jnanedra informed reporters on the sidelines of the passing-out parade of KSRP recruits here on Wednesday that the Police Department had vacancies of 33,000 posts during the last five years. During the tenure of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and incumbent Basavaraj Bommai, the process to fill 16,000 vacant posts had commenced and 4,000 posts would be filled by year-end.

He said police have been facing challenges of modern-day crimes and thrust has been given to upgrade the force by providing them modern equipment and technology to ensure that criminals were brought to book. The government has been releasing funds as per the needs for equipment and modernisation.

Regarding the case of missing gold from the premises of Yamakanamaradi police station wherein senior police officials were suspects, Jnanendra said, none would be spared irrespective of their position. Investigation of the case was in progress, hence he would not comment on it.

He also denied that names of some of the accused have been dropped from the chargesheet in the Bengaluru drug case wherein names of celebrities and actors have cropped up.

"We have not dropped any names and investigations were in progress. There was no question of dropping any names irrespective of their political links," he stated.