Victims should cooperate with police to nab suspects: S T Somashekar

Cooperation Minster S T Somashekar said that the gang-rape victim was not ready to cooperate with the police.

Speaking to reporters in Suttur, he said,"Steps have been taken to trace the suspects. ADGP Prathap Reddy led team is conducting the probe. The victims should cooperate with the authorities to nab the suspects. There is information that the victim is not cooperating. Her parents too have written a letter that they are not willing to meet anyone."

"Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too visited the spot and conducted a meeting of police officials. The suspects will be nabbed soon," he said.

Food and Civil Supplies and Forest Minister Umesh Katti said at KGudi, "Such incidents keep happening in the society. The Home Minister has taken all steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur."