Vishwanath alleges corruption within political parties

MLC A H Vishwanath on Thursday alleged corruption within the political parties and levelled allegations against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar of demanding Rs 1 lakh deposit and a bank guarantee of Rs 15 crore from the aspirants of MLC elections.

In a press conference, here, Vishwanath said, not only Congress, the situation is similar in all the three parties. Under current situation, only wealthy people can contest the elections. "Who will raise voice against corruption within political parties. We are going away from social justice," he said.

Taking exception against MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, who is demanding ticket from BJP, he said, it is not right for him to demand ticket before joining the party. Nagaraj is identified with JD(S). But, Raghu R Kautilya has worked for the party and he should be fielded, he opined.

Commenting on the Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah, Vishwanath said, "Siddaramaiah speaks about AHINDA, and also claims a SC community leader should be the next CM. And at last Siddaramaiah claims he is a Dalit and 'I will be the CM'," he ridiculed. Why Congress leaders Mallikarjuna Kharge or G Parameshwara should not be announced as CM candidates, he asked.

To a query about music director Hamsalekha's statement on late Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami, Vishwanath said no one should make comments on food habits, clothes and worship. "I don't know in what sense Hamsalekha said that. He has apologised for it and the matter should be dropped," he said.

When questioned about the ongoing Bitcoin issue, Vishwanath said, the leaders level allegation on the base of relevant documents. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has said he would furnish documents. The scam was reported when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister. I will recommend for the investigation if the documents are released, he said.

Vishwanath also said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will complete the term and BJP will face the upcoming assembly election under his leadership.

