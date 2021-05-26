Vishwanath slams party leaders over Covid management

MLC A H Vishwanath slammed his own party leaders and the state government for its failure in tackling Covid and said that lockdown should not be continued after June 7.

In press conference here, Vishwanath alleged that the state government failed to manage the Covid situation. “Now, the people are dying of Covid, and the common people will die if the lockdown is extended,” he opined.

A few ministers are talking about extending the lockdown, which should not be done. The government, which failed to announce a proper package is now again claiming of another package, he said.

Highlighting about the change in leadership in state BJP, Vishwanath said, “Political developments have started and the matter of changing the leader is left to the party high command.”

“The state is registering highest Covid deaths in the country. The Heath department was divided into five. Two ministers for beds, one for oxygen supply. But, no beds and oxygen are available to the people,” he slammed.

Coming in support of Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri in managing Covid, Vishwanath said, “The task force has no legal sanctity and the DC has been left out from it. It is the district in-charge minister’s illegal task force. The task force has no value. It is like Dasara committee. Don’t do anything unnecessarily.”

“The minister is creating differences among the officials. All officials are doing a good job, including the DC and Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner. He is firing the DC placing gun on the shoulders of MCC Commissioner,” he said.

“Are you fighting against Covid. What do you want to do,” he questioned District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar.