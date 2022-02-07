Voters feeling JD(S)' secular stand getting diluted, says Y S V Datta

There is an increasing perception among voters that the secular stand of JD(S) is being diluted, senior party leader Y S V Datta said Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Datta said, "The voters are feeling that somewhere the secular stance of the party is getting diluted. There is some dissatisfaction among voters that the party has been unclear on its stand with respect to BJP and that it has not strongly opposed the ruling party. This sentiment can be seen especially among minorities and backward classes".

Datta said the only way forward for the party is to have a very clear ideological stand and the same must be communicated across all party platforms. He added that had reiterated this even in the party's internal meetings, Datta said.

Hopes on Gowda

Pinning hopes on JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, the senior JD(S) leader said he with the regional party for several decades to uphold the values of secularism.

"I have worked with Deve Gowda for a long time. His stand is very clear on secularism. We still have hope on Gowda," he said.

Datta, along with a delegation of farmers, met opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Monday. The farmer delegation sought the Congress leader's help to raise the issue of MSP for ragi in the upcoming legislature session.

Farmers in several districts are in distress as the government has failed to procure Ragi under MSP, Datta said.

