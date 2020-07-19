Ward off fear on Covid-19, face it boldly: N K Mohan Kumar, coronavirus survivor

“I was not scared when I was informed about Covid-19 infection. People should not be scared of Covid-19 and should face it boldly” said N K Mohan Kumar, who recovered after undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Sharing his experience on Covid-19, he said, “I was surprised when the doctor told me over the phone about my swab sample report. I did not know what to do for a minute. I was asymptomatic. I do not know, how I was tested positive. But I faced it with courage.”

He said, “My child was suffering from fever on July 3 and I went to the community health centre for a check-up. The staff collected my son’s swab and also advised me to undergo the test. Dr. Mahesh from the hospital called me on July 12 to confirm the test report. Later, officials from the health department arrived in an ambulance to shift me to the hospital. The entire process of shifting to the hospital was scary. There is a need to change the system of shifting the patients to the hospital,” Mohan Kumar felt.



Only the house of the infected should be sealed and not the entire locality. “I was admitted to the hospital on July 13 and was given medicines for five days. The doctors and the staff at the hospital treated with care and love. I am always grateful to them for their service. I was supplied with clean and good food during the treatment at the hospital and the doctors have been advised me to consume Vitamin C tablets for sometime.”

He said, “After five days, I was discharged from the hospital with a letter on recovery. People should ward off the fear about the Covid-19 from their minds. One needs to take rest and consume nutritious food.”