Water in Nethravathi river touches record-level

Several low lying areas in Bantwal in inundated with the rise in water level in Nethravathi. The water level had touched 11.6 metres early in the morning.

It is a new record since July 25, 1974, when the water level had touched 11.4 metres and had remained the same for the whole day.

According to DC Sasikanth Senthil, operations to rescue is continuing without a stop in the night. More than 200 affected people have been shifted to safe places. As of now no issues, said the DC.

The water level in the river has started decreasing.

Thumbe

The water level in Thumbe is flowing at 9.5 metres. Pumping of water from the dam has been stopped. Mangaluru city may experience a temporary break in water supply, said DC. Pumping will resume when the level decreases.

After the flash flood in Belthangady, a rescue operation was carried out to save around 300 people with the help of locals. However, connectivity is lost in a couple of places. Now, the water level has completely receded, added DC.

The water level in Uppinangady, Subramanya and Dharmasthala also started receding.