Webinar on afforestation success story in Vijayapura on July 18

Vruksha Abhiyana Pratishthana will organise a webinar on Vijayapura-an afforestation success story and the way forward here on July 18 at 6 pm.

Former minister M B Patil, film maker and environmentalist Suresh Heblikar and retired IFS officer Krishna Udapudi and others will take part in it.

According to a press release, Vijayapura is one of the drought-prone districts in Karnataka and has negligible forest area owing to many adverse factors. Koti Vruksha Abhiyaan, a massive tree planting programme, was launched in 2016 to increase forest cover in Vijayapura.

This campaign had set a goal of planting about one crore trees in five years. About 92 lakh trees have already been planted. A 500-acre urban forest has been created with about 65,000 trees through Public Private Partnership (PPP) model under drip irrigation.

In this backdrop, a webinar will be organised to get suggestions on taking this movement forward in the district. It will also help the participants learn how massive tree plantation programs can be implemented in drought-prone regions?, the release stated.

Environmentalists, IFS officers & other forest department officers, retired IFS & forest officers, senior bureaucrats working for environment conservation, environmental reporters & storytellers can participate in it. Interested can register on http://mbpatil.com/webinar/