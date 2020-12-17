Which sweet took you to Mumbai, JD(S) asks AHV

JD(S) state spokesperson N R Ravichandregowda asked MLC A H Vishwanath, what sweets were offered to him, when he was taken to Mumbai by the BJP leaders, to topple the JD(S)-Congress government, lead by H D Kumaraswamy.

Addressing a media conference here, on Thursday, Ravichandregowda was reacting to Vishwanath, who on Wednesday, ridiculed the JD(S), describing the party as a child, which favours the person who offers sweets. To a query on JD(S)’s support to the BJP in the Legislative Council, Vishwanath had said that the JD(S) has become like a child between the Congress and the BJP, and will go with whoever offers sweets.

“While he was in the Congress, he describe the party as his mother. When he joined the JD(S), he described former prime minister H D Deve Gowda as a father figure. Now, he is in the BJP. Thus, he should tell how is he related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he asked.

Pointing at the Supreme Court order about the disqualification of Vishwanath, Ravichandregowda said that as a lawyer, who understands its interpretation better, Vishwanath should resign as MLC, if he has self-respect.

“The SC order issued on November 13, 2019, states, a member disqualified under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution shall be subject to sanctions provided under Articles 75(1B), 164(1B) and 361B of the Constitution, which provides for a bar from being appointed as a minister or from holding any remunerative political post from the date of disqualification till the date on which the term of his office would expire or if he is re-elected, whichever is earlier,” he said.