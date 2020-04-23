Why Kasaragod feels Mangaluru roadblock is a blessing

For three lakh Kannadigas in Kerala’s Kasaragod who have an emotional bonding with Mangaluru, restrictions imposed by authorities in Karnataka initially came as a jolt.

But now, many feel this has come as a boon since the clamour for the district’s development has increased due to events of the past few weeks.

Though Kerala’s former chief secretary P Prabhakaran had submitted a report in 2012 pointing out Kasaragod’s infrastructure needs, not much had been done. One of them was the need for a medical college, which was sorely felt during the blockade.

Hence, some people of Kasaragod now feel the coronavirus outbreak and the roadblock by Mangaluru have come as a blessing as it has highlighted the need for a Medical College Hospital in the district. The Tata Group has also announced the setting up of a speciality hospital here.

However, the recent events seem to have left a bad taste. Dr Y S Mohankumar, a Kannadiga from Kasaragod, said people who were upset with Kerala’s neglect, feel they are ignored by Karnataka. Muralidhara Balukaraya, president of the Karnataka Smathi in Kasaragod, said Kannadigas were upset with the blockade. Kerala Tulu Academy president Umesh M Saliyan said a few people were using the situation to seek a Union Territory status for Kasaragod. He said this is not advisable as Kannadigas and Malayalis are living in harmony.

Manjeshwar MLA M C Kamaruddin said people of Kasaragod always felt they were part of Mangaluru. But with the roadblock, they felt alienated. With Mangaluru’s facilities at easy reach, Kasaragod’s development took a back seat. But after the blockade, people feel there is a need to make Kasaragod self-sufficient. Commissioning of the medical college and Tatas hospital are positive steps, he said.

Meanwhile, activist Dr Naresh Mulleriya of Kasaragod said Karnataka’s firm stand on restricting the entry of people from neighbouring Kasaragod in order to contain Covid-19 has found support among many Kannadigas. Kerala’s moves against Karnataka were also seen as an attempt to divide the Kannada-speaking population, he alleged.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mangaluru, chairman Dr Annayya Kulal, said Kannadigas were well aware that “Karnataka’s heart bleeds for them and emotionally they are with them”.