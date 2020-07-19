Widespread rain in North Karnataka districts; inflow into Almatti, TB dam rises

Heavy showers in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday poured misery on Siruguppa taluk in Ballari

A makeshift bridge across Yellamma Halla stream at Raravi village was washed away in a flash flood in the early hours of Sunday. Due to which, many villages in the Andhra border and in the taluk were cut off for the best part of Sunday.

A swollen stream near Bandral village in the taluk submerged a low-lying bridge, causing untold hardships to the motorists.

Many parts of north Karnataka plains, including Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Belagavi and Gadag districts, witnessed intermittent spells of rain on Sunday.

Inflow into Tungabhadra reservoir has increased owing to copious rain in its catchment in Malnad. The inflows are expected to go further up on Monday.

Almatti reservoir in Vijayapura district received 47,611 cusecs (about 4 tmcft of water) on Monday.

Belagavi city and surrounding areas experienced spells of light rain. Overcast conditions prevailed over the region for most part of the day.

Heavy showers, coupled with thunder, lashed Kolar district on Sunday.

Showers batter Kolar

The one-and-a-half hours downpour left the residential areas in Kolar, Srinivaspur, Mulbagal, Malur and KGF waterlogged. Power outages were reported from many parts of the district. The showers causes misery to the farmers, many of who lost the ready-to-harvest tomato, cabbage, beans and capsicum.

Parts of Chikkamagaluru district, including the city, Sringeri and Koppa, received intermittent rains.

After a brisk rain activity, most parts of the coastal districts experienced a sunny weather on Sunday.

Orange alert for coast

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy showers, accompanied by thunder activity, in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts for next two days. Declaring an orange alert for the region, the IMD has warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea, which is witnessing high

tides.