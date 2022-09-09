Wild tusker chases tourist vehicle at Nagarahole

The incident occurred on Thursday during a wildlife safari at the D B Kuppe forest area

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 09 2022, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 16:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A video clipping of a lone tusker chasing a safari vehicle at Nagarahole forest has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred on Thursday during a wildlife safari at the D B Kuppe forest area, according to department sources.  However, the alert driver of the safari vehicle acted swiftly and drove the vehicle in the reverse direction, saving the lives of the visitors.

It is said that the driver was taking the visitors on a safari in the jeep when the jumbo suddenly started to chase the vehicle and resorted to attacking it. The jumbo chased the vehicle for a distance of around 60 metres and then went into the forest.

