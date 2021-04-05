Wildlife enthusiasts oppose fee hike for safari

The recent decision of the Forest department, to hike entry fee for safari and also for cameras, at Bandipur and Nagarahole Wildlife Sanctuaries in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, is opposed by nature and wild lovers alike. An online campaign is launched against the hike in fee.

The revised fee is in force from April 1. Accordingly, wildlife enthusiasts at Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger Reserve will have to cough up more for a safari, to de-stress amid nature.

Nikhil, a wildlife enthusiast and amateur wildlife photographer, said, “The decision to hike the fee has disappointed many wildlife lovers and photographers. The Forest department has cited rise in fuel price for its decision. But, many students spend their pocket money to visit the safari to capture wild animals on their cameras. It will surely affect them badly.”

The number of people on a safari is on the rise and video clippings of tigers, panthers and elephants chasing safari vehicles are uploaded on the social media, almost every day. This shows the increasing number of wildlife enthusiasts, interested in exploring nature.

Hence, the hike in entry, safari and camera fee has drawn flak from netizens. Some of them have launched an online campaign, opposing this, and have posted memes on the social media.

Moreover, Bandipur and Nagarahole are hot spots and attract hundreds of tourists from Bengaluru and surrounding places, who wish to spend their weekend amid wilderness.

While, the earlier entry fee was Rs 250 and Rs 100 for safari at Bandipur. Both have been increased to Rs 300 each. The revised fee for foreign tourists will be Rs 1,000 (Rs 500 each for entry and safari).

Similarly, fee for a camera with a zoom lens of 70 mm to 200 mm will be Rs 150 and Rs 750 for cameras with lens above 200 mm. Professional photography charges for above 200 mm lens, handy cams and video cameras will be Rs 1,500 per trip. Gypsy vehicle on rent for a safari will be Rs 3,500 and nine-seater canter will be Rs 7,000.

The entry fee in Nagarahole is revised to Rs 600 fee; from Rs 500. The camera fee will be Rs 250 for lens up to 200 mm and Rs 750 for 200 mm and above.

Speaking to DH, Bandipur Project Director S R Natesh said, “The fee is increased after a gap of four years and it is marginal. It was inevitable as fuel prices have increased and the expenses related to salaries, vehicle maintenance and fuel has to be met. There was a plan to revise the fee last year, but had to defer due to the Covid-19 crisis. Hence, it is implemented from April this year.”

The fee has been hiked in all national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves in Karnataka, but the rates differ from one part to another, he said.