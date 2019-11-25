Will develop KR Pet on lines of Shikaripura, says CM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday criticised the JD(S) workers, who insulted BJP candidate K C Narayana Gowda and Minister J C Madhuswamy, by flinging the footwear, on the day of nomination at K R Pet.

Speaking at the public meeting at his native Bookanakere, Yediyurappa said, “A few have involved in anti-social activities to create fear among the people of the constituency. I will not deter by all such activities. I know how to handle such situations. I will remain calm till December 9 (results day). Everybody will know about real Yediyurappa after that.”

Seeking votes for his candidate, the CM said, “Narayana Gowda has resigned so that I become the chief minister. Hence, the people here should vote for him so that I remain in power.”

Yediyurappa also promised to develop K R Pet, on the model of Shikaripura. “Narayana Gowda will become the minister and he will lead the development works,” he said.

“The fact, that I could not win from my native district was haunting me for several days. Now, it will come to an end. The people of my native will cast their votes irrespective of caste, religion and community,” he said.

The CM also visited Gogalamma temple and also held discussions with his son B Y Vijayendra.