With smart meters, industrial water connections to go online

Soon, industrial water connections in the city will be digitised as Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), a wing of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), is installing smart water meters to regulate water consumption and to ensure transparency.

The new meters will replace the existing manual meters. Smart meters have several advantages. They ensure transparency and also figure out the exact quantum of water consumption. They are tamper-proof.

The new system minimises the work as water bill readers need not visit each meter to register the reading. The meters can be operated and monitored from a centre at VVWW office.

As many as 220 industrial water connections at Yadavagiri, Hebbal and Hootagalli Industrial Areas will have the digitised meters. The new meters will not be installed at Visvesvaraya Industrial Area as industries here consume less water.

Vinay Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), VVWW said, the amount of water consumed by the industries will be monitored online in VVWW office. The MCC has procured nearly 220 digital smart water meters. Their installation will be completed by April, he said.

Industrialists have to bear the cost of the meters. The cost depends on the diameter and size of the meters. The price ranges from Rs 26,000 to Rs 58,000. The authorities will collect the cost in installments over two years, the AEE said.

The MCC also has a plan to instal smart meters at commercial establishments and apartments. However, it will be decided after looking into the pros and cons, he said.

Mysore Industries Association general secretary Suresh Kumar Jain said, “The industrialists welcome advanced technologies. But, the authorities must ensure that the meters are accurate. The authorities should ensure quality meters. We are ready to invest one time on the meters. But, not repeatedly, if they go defunct".

Jain said that industries are paying commercial tariffs, but it should be changed to industrial tariff.