Woman, 2 kids drown in open well while plucking guava in Tumakuru

In a heart-rending incident a woman and her two kids accidentally fell into an open well while plucking guava fruit and drowned at Tirumalapalya near Kora in the taluk on Thursday.

Hemalatha Kumar (34) and her two daughters Manasa (6) and Poorvika (3) are the victims.

The woman had taken her kids to their farmland to perform a ritual as part of Kar Hunnime (Pournami). Manasa and Poorvika fell into the well while plucking guava and drowned. The woman, who jumped into the well to save her kids, also met a watery grave, the police said. Superintendent of Police Rahulkumar Shahapurwad and staff visited the spot.