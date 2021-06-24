Woman, kids drown in well while plucking guava

Woman, 2 kids drown in open well while plucking guava in Tumakuru

DHNS
DHNS, Kora,
  • Jun 24 2021, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 23:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a heart-rending incident a woman and her two kids accidentally fell into an open well while plucking guava fruit and drowned at Tirumalapalya near Kora in the taluk on Thursday.

Hemalatha Kumar (34) and her two daughters Manasa (6) and Poorvika (3) are the victims.

The woman had taken her kids to their farmland to perform a ritual as part of Kar Hunnime (Pournami). Manasa and Poorvika fell into the well while plucking guava and drowned. The woman, who jumped into the well to save her kids, also met a watery grave, the police said. Superintendent of Police Rahulkumar Shahapurwad and staff visited the spot.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tumakuru
Drowning

Related videos

What's Brewing

Canada: 751 unmarked graves found at indigenous school

Canada: 751 unmarked graves found at indigenous school

Amazing facts to know about Strawberry Moon

Amazing facts to know about Strawberry Moon

Microsoft shows Windows 11, 1st major overhaul in 6 yrs

Microsoft shows Windows 11, 1st major overhaul in 6 yrs

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

Luxury in clouds: Shanghai opens world's highest hotel

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

In Pics: 5 Key moments from Andy Murray's career

 