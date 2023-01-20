Woman killed in leopard attack in T Narsipura taluk

Woman killed in leopard attack in T Narsipura taluk

Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 20 2023, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 06:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 60-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack at Kannayakanahalli, T Narsipur taluk, Mysuru district on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Siddamma. She had gone to fetch firewood when the leopard pounced on her. This is the third death due to leopard attack in the last three months in T Narsipura taluk. Forest officials have rescued 30 leopards in Mysuru division since April 2022, including nine in T Narsipur taluk. 

