Woman killed in wall collapse due to rain in Karnataka

A woman was killed after a wall that had become fragile due to rains collapsed on her at Hulikatti village in Savadatti taluk on Sunday.

Deceased was identified as Gangavva Ramanna Mulimani (55) resident of Hulikatti. She was rushed to the hospital after the wall collapsed and succumbed during treatment.

Wall collapsed on Gangavva while she had been sleeping at about 4 am.

Savadatti police have registered a case.