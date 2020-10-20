Woman, mother end lives by jumping into Kapila River

A woman and her mother ended their lives by jumping into River Kapila near Mallanmule Mutt in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Akkamma (60) and her daughter Rashmi (35). Minchu, the granddaughter of Akkamma, has been rescued.

Rashmi was an employee of the DCC Bank in Naguvinahalli, Srirangapatna taluk.

On Monday, Rashmi, along with her mother Akkamma and daughter Minchu, visited the Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud and offered prayers. Later, they tied cloth to their arms to bind them together and jumped into the river. According to sources, Rashmi was in huge debt.

A man, who was grazing cattle nearby, saw them jumping into the river and immediately rushed to their rescue and dragged them to the shore. However, Rashmi had died. Akkamma died en route to the hospital and the Minchu was saved.

The deceased’s relative Jeevan has lodged a complaint with the rural police.

The bodies have been sent to K R Hospital mortuary.