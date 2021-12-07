World Soil Day observed at Kasaragod ICAR

World Soil Day observed at Kasaragod ICAR

Dr Anitha Karun, Director, CPCRI, inaugurated the programme

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 07 2021, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 00:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

World Soil Day was celebrated at ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasaragod.

Dr Anitha Karun, Director, CPCRI, inaugurated the programme.

Nafeesath Hamsheena, agriculture officer, Krishi Bhavan, Puthige, offered felicitations.

Dr P Subramanian, principal scientist, handled a session on 'Soil Health Management in Plantation Crops'.

Soil health cards were distributed among the selected farmers at the function.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

icar
Kasaragod
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

A crisis for masculinity as robots replace men

A crisis for masculinity as robots replace men

Switzerland legalises suicide machine

Switzerland legalises suicide machine

Carbon capture and storage: It's a moral dilemma

Carbon capture and storage: It's a moral dilemma

US observes 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

US observes 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

Katrina, Vicky wedding rituals start from today

Katrina, Vicky wedding rituals start from today

 