World Soil Day observed at Kasaragod ICAR

World Soil Day was celebrated at ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasaragod.
Dr Anitha Karun, Director, CPCRI, inaugurated the programme.
Nafeesath Hamsheena, agriculture officer, Krishi Bhavan, Puthige, offered felicitations.
Dr P Subramanian, principal scientist, handled a session on 'Soil Health Management in Plantation Crops'.
Soil health cards were distributed among the selected farmers at the function.
