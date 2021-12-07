World Soil Day observed at Kasaragod ICAR

World Soil Day was celebrated at ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasaragod.

Dr Anitha Karun, Director, CPCRI, inaugurated the programme.

Nafeesath Hamsheena, agriculture officer, Krishi Bhavan, Puthige, offered felicitations.

Dr P Subramanian, principal scientist, handled a session on 'Soil Health Management in Plantation Crops'.

Soil health cards were distributed among the selected farmers at the function.

