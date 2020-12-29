Writers suspect conspiracy to increase exports of beef behind Anti-cow Slaughter Bill

A few writers and retired professors of Mysuru city suspect that the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, is a conspiracy to increase the exports of beef and to help a few industrialists and traders. They allege that 99% of those involved in the exports of beef are members of organisations like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.

Retired professor and writer K S Bhagawan, addressing a media conference here recently said, “I have read in newspapers that industrialists and traders belonging to forward castes and Brahmins are a majority among those involved in exports of beef. My suspicion is that the government intends to provide cattle to such industrialists and traders for exports, by preventing slaughter of cattle in Karnataka.”

“Farmers do not want to keep aged or feeble cattle, as it is a financial burden. Taking care of such cattle is also difficult. Thus, the farmers do not have any emotions for the cattle and wish to sell them off. The government should understand this,” he said.

Meanwhile, another writer and retired professor B P Maheshchandra Guru said, “Consumption of beef was introduced by Vaidhikas and even now 99% of those involved in the exports of beef are members of organisations like RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal.”

He was speaking during a round table conference, held to press for internal reservation for tribal people and aborigines, based on the report of Muzzafar Assadi Committee Report here, on Tuesday.

“Those who trade and make profits in cattle are in the government now. The prevention of slaughter is just an eyewash. Even Swami Vivekananda had said that by just not consuming beef, one will not become a good Brahmin, good Indian or a good person. Who are these people in the government to prevent slaughter of cattle? Who gave them the right to do so?” he asked.

Besides, writer Kalegowda Nagawara took objection to the politicians travelling to and visiting temples and mosques, at government expenses.

“Why do they use government machinery and funds to visit temples and mosques? If they do so, the citizens should file cases against them. If they want, let them make their visits personal and spend their personal money,” he said.