Yaduveer to lead protest to conserve heritage buildings

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile royal family, will lead a protest march in Mysuru on Wednesday urging authorities to protect and restore the two iconic heritage structures of Mysuru.

Wadiyar will address the traders and people at Dufferin Clock (Chikka Gadiyara) near Devaraja Market on Sayyaji Rao Road on the importance of conserving heritage structures including Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building, S Mahadeva, president of Devaraja Market Traders Association, said.

Shops in both buildings will be closed up to 2 pm on Wednesday. “We want the government to repair, strengthen, restore and refurbish the heritage buildings instead of demolishing them,” he said.

Mysuru District Heritage Committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham, a couple of days ago decided to demolish Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building and reconstruct them in their original design, facades and heritage style.

A portion of Devaraja Market collapsed in August 2016 and a part of Lansdowne Building had collapsed in August 2012 claiming four lives. Restoration works were stopped as the structures caved in. Following the collapse of the market building, Karnataka State Technical Task Force (KSTTF) and Heritage department conducted separate studies and gave different recommendations.

While KSTTF recommended rebuilding the structure, the Heritage department suggested restoration. Finally, the Mysuru District Heritage Committee has taken a decision and will submit it to the High Court and state government. A case is pending before the High Court, as some tenants had appealed against demolition. The court had sought the committee’s opinion.

Sources said a few members of the committee are opposed to demolition. “The committee has just endorsed the decision of the State government, which has already made up its mind to raze both the heritage buildings. As the High Court has asked its opinion, a formality has been completed, toeing the government line.”

