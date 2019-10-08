Yaduveer Wadiyar performs Ayudha Puja at Mysuru Palace

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile royal family, performed 'Ayudha Puja' on the ninth day of 'Navaratri' on Monday, and Banni Puja on Vijayadashami, on Tuesday.

He took out the 'Vijayadashami Yatra' on his silver chariot, following 'Vajramusti Kalaga (traditional wrestling with Vajranakha), up to Sri Bhuvaneshwari Temple after which he performed 'Banni Puja'.

The ninth day of 'Navaratri' is important and is known as 'Mahanavami'. He worshipped the weapons when the final oblations were offered into the fire ('purnahuti') culminating the nine-day sacrificial rites, dedicated to the goddess.

The scion dressed in his brocade court costume and jewellery worshipped the royal arms and emblems as well as various means of transport such as the state horse, elephant, cow, palanquins, chariots and personal automobiles. After the 'Ayudha Puja', the scion held the evening durbar. Later, the scion and his wife Trishika Devi Wadiyar performed some rituals removed the sacred ‘kankana’ that was tied on the first day of 'Navaratri' festival.