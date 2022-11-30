Yakshagana artist Kumble Sundar Rao passes away

Yakshagana artist Kumble Sundar Rao passes away

Rao was an exponent of Thenkuthittu style of Yakshagana and the MLA serving Surathkal (present Mangalore City North) constituency from 1994 to 1999

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 30 2022, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 11:24 ist
Kumble Sundar Rao. Credit: Special Arrangement

Well-known Yakshagana and Talamaddale artiste and former MLA Kumble Sundar Rao passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday. He was 88.

Rao was an exponent of Thenkuthittu style of Yakshagana and the MLA serving Surathkal (present Mangalore City North) constituency from 1994 to 1999.

As an artiste, he had served in Surathkal and Dharmasthala yakshagana mela. Known for distinct style of dialogue delivery, he had carved a niche for himself in the performance art Yakshagana. 

Sundar Rao had served as president of Karnataka State Yakshagana Academy.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters. The mortal remains of Sundar Rao will be kept for public to pay tributes at his residence near Pumpwell in Mangaluru.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Yakshagana
Karnataka
Mangaluru
Kumble Sundar Rao

What's Brewing

As Mauna Loa erupts, officials warn of air hazards

As Mauna Loa erupts, officials warn of air hazards

DH Toon | 'The Kashmir Files' film row at IFFI

DH Toon | 'The Kashmir Files' film row at IFFI

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

 