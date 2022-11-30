Yakshagana artist Kumble Sundar Rao passes away

Well-known Yakshagana and Talamaddale artiste and former MLA Kumble Sundar Rao passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday. He was 88.

Rao was an exponent of Thenkuthittu style of Yakshagana and the MLA serving Surathkal (present Mangalore City North) constituency from 1994 to 1999.

As an artiste, he had served in Surathkal and Dharmasthala yakshagana mela. Known for distinct style of dialogue delivery, he had carved a niche for himself in the performance art Yakshagana.

Sundar Rao had served as president of Karnataka State Yakshagana Academy.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters. The mortal remains of Sundar Rao will be kept for public to pay tributes at his residence near Pumpwell in Mangaluru.