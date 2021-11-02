Yet another Puneeth fan ends life

Unable to bear the pain of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise, a 30-year-old construction worker, a self-proclaimed fan of the 'Power Star', ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house at Kodipalya village in the taluk on Tuesday.

The deceased, Bharath, left a death note before taking the extreme step. In the note, he held himself responsible for death. "I am a big fan of Puneeth. I cannot bear the loss of my beloved hero. I am going to meet him in other world," his death note read. Bharath has pledged to donate his eyes.

The Hebbur police have registered a case of unnatural death.

A dozen Puneeth fans have died across the state either of shock or by ending life, since Friday afternoon.

