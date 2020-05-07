'Yettinahole project work will be expedited'

'Yettinahole project work will be expedited'

Gayathri GR
Gayathri GR, Hassan,
  • May 07 2020, 21:58 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 22:01 ist
Officials explain to Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jharkiholi about Yettinahole project work in Sakleshpur on Thursday.

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jharkiholi assured that the works to supply water to the central districts, under Yettinahole project, would be launched by March 2021.

The minister visited the Yettinahole project site in Sakleshpur on Thursday. Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the officials, he said, “On an experimental basis, water will be released for 37 km (up to Aruvanalli sub-station in Alur taluk). Later, steps would be taken to supply water from there to various places. We will not do politics in water matters. However, there may be minor problems in releasing the funds.”

The minister explained that land acquisition and compensation process would be expedited. A meeting would be held with Chief Minister
B S Yediyurappa by the end of the month and grants will be sought for the project.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Yettinahole
Hassan

What's Brewing

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

 