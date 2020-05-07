'Yettinahole project work will be expedited'

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jharkiholi assured that the works to supply water to the central districts, under Yettinahole project, would be launched by March 2021.

The minister visited the Yettinahole project site in Sakleshpur on Thursday. Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the officials, he said, “On an experimental basis, water will be released for 37 km (up to Aruvanalli sub-station in Alur taluk). Later, steps would be taken to supply water from there to various places. We will not do politics in water matters. However, there may be minor problems in releasing the funds.”

The minister explained that land acquisition and compensation process would be expedited. A meeting would be held with Chief Minister

B S Yediyurappa by the end of the month and grants will be sought for the project.