Yoga, gym centres reopen; fails to draw people

The fitness and yoga centres in the city, which were closed due to the outbreak of Covid-19, reopened after a gap of over four months on Wednesday, after the government giving permission to resume the activities, with certain guidelines. However, the people are not showing interest to attend the sessions.

It received a lukewarm response from the people on Day One, but, there was a slight improvement on Thursday.

The state government has allowed gyms and yoga centres to reopen from Wednesday, making it mandatory to follow wearing masks, regular sanitisation and maintaining social distance from one person to another while practicing.

The centres have made all the necessary arrangements as per the guidelines, but the people are reluctant to attend sessions. Only 20 persons attended Sweat Zone, a fitness centre on Wednesday morning, as against 70 persons, who used to visit the centre, before the Covid outbreak.

According to Sweat Zone owner N Avinash, it takes another few months to return to normalcy. Despite all the precautionary measures taken to ensure safety of the fitness freaks, not many are coming forward to attend practice session. “We have informed our clients about the reopening and the safety measures in place,” he said.

According to him, physical fitness exercises also helps in increasing the immunity levels of the person, which is most required to control Covid-19 infection. As per the norms, thermal screening is being done for the practitioners and hand sanitiser was placed in the centres.

In addition to gyms and fitness centres, yoga centres too have reopened. There are more than 400 yoga centres in the city, which is also known as Yoga Hub of India. A trainer of a yoga centre in Vijayanagar, said, “The centre is open, but hardly a few people have shown interest to attend the session. Only 12 participants attended the classes on Thursday morning.

“We can accommodate 90 persons for each session during normal days, but now, the participants have been limited to 40, to ensure social distance,” she said, adding that the persons between 30 and 50 years attended the session.

S Tara, a yoga practitioner, who is practicing yoga from the last 11 years, said, despite social distance and other safety measures, it is a risk to attend the classes.

“I am practising yoga at home. I have no plans to attend yoga classes for another three months,” she said.