Youth dies under wheels of temple chariot; 2 more hurt

DHNS
DHNS, Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist),
  • May 15 2022, 19:11 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 19:11 ist
A 27-year-old was killed on the spot after being run over by a chariot during the Brahmarathotsava at Parvathi Betta and two others were injured on Sunday.

The jatra was celebrated with religious fervour and the devotees were pulling the chariot with great enthusiasm when the mishap occurred. There was a melee when the devotees tried to come near the moving chariot when Sarpabhushan fell down and was crushed to death under the wheels of the chariot.

Two other men also suffered fractured limbs, according to eyewitnesses. The injured were provided first aid at the town hospital and later shifted to Mysuru for further treatment.

Karnataka
Brahmarathotsava

