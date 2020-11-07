Youth drowns in river

A 17-year-old youth, Durgesha drowned while trying to cross a river at Panjala near Kalenja village in Belthangady taluk on Saturday.

Durgesha, a resident of Alakki near Mogru village, slipped and drowned in the river. Dharmashtala police have registered a case.

Woman’s body found

The body of a 36-year-old woman was found in Netravathi river near Thumbe vented dam on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Asha from Odeyarakodi in Mulki. Asha, after having lost her husband, was staying with her mother. Bantwal rural police suspect that the woman, driven by depression, would have committed suicide.