Youth gored to death at bull-taming event in Haveri

Youth gored to death at bull-taming event in Haveri

DHNS
DHNS, Haveri,
  • Apr 23 2022, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 00:36 ist
Shanmukh Huded

A 22-year-old spectator was gored to death by a marauding bull during the traditional ‘Kobbari Hori’ (a bull-taming event) at Betkerur in Hirekerur taluk of the district on Friday.

The incident occurred when Shanmukh Huded, a native of Guddadahosalli in Ranebennur taluk, was watching the event on the sidelines.

He bled to death en route to hospital.

Three years back, in a similar event at Devihosuru in Haveri taluk, a man was killed and six others injured after a bull went berserk.

Karnataka
haveri
Death

