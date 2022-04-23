Youth gored to death at bull-taming event in Haveri

A 22-year-old spectator was gored to death by a marauding bull during the traditional ‘Kobbari Hori’ (a bull-taming event) at Betkerur in Hirekerur taluk of the district on Friday.
The incident occurred when Shanmukh Huded, a native of Guddadahosalli in Ranebennur taluk, was watching the event on the sidelines.
He bled to death en route to hospital.
Three years back, in a similar event at Devihosuru in Haveri taluk, a man was killed and six others injured after a bull went berserk.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube