Youth hacked to death in Mandya

Youth hacked to death in Mandya

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Srirangapatna (Mandya dist),
  • Oct 03 2020, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 20:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A youth has been hacked to death by a gang at a crushing unit, near Gananguru, Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as U S Poornachandra (28), son of late Srinivasaiah, of Ummadahalli, in Mandya taluk.

According to police, the incident had occurred at Atmananda Stone Crushers, belonging to one Keerthiraj. A gang of five to six people suddenly attacked him with lethal weapons, on Friday night. He sustained serious injuries on his head, neck and stomach, and died en route to the hospital.

Another person Pavan, who tried to stop the gang also sustained injuries.

Poornachandra was working as a writer in the unit and had differences with a few, which might have led to the murder, it is suspected. A special team has been formed to nab the gang, according to Superintendent of Police K Parashuram.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

srirangapatna
Mandya
Karnataka
murder

What's Brewing

What made this year a record wildfire season?

What made this year a record wildfire season?

Is the climate clock effective?

Is the climate clock effective?

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

 