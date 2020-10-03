Youth hacked to death in Mandya

A youth has been hacked to death by a gang at a crushing unit, near Gananguru, Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as U S Poornachandra (28), son of late Srinivasaiah, of Ummadahalli, in Mandya taluk.

According to police, the incident had occurred at Atmananda Stone Crushers, belonging to one Keerthiraj. A gang of five to six people suddenly attacked him with lethal weapons, on Friday night. He sustained serious injuries on his head, neck and stomach, and died en route to the hospital.

Another person Pavan, who tried to stop the gang also sustained injuries.

Poornachandra was working as a writer in the unit and had differences with a few, which might have led to the murder, it is suspected. A special team has been formed to nab the gang, according to Superintendent of Police K Parashuram.