Youth in trouble as devotees find mimicking of Koragajja in poor taste in Dakshina Kannada

A groom and his friends who arrived at the house of a bride mimicking the Koragajja ritual have landed themselves in trouble.

Vittal police filed a complaint against the groom, Umarulla Bashith, from Uppala in Kerala, for reportedly projecting Koragajja in poor light and hurting the sentiments of Hindus in Salethur in Bantwal taluk.

Chethan from Vitlapadnoor in his complaint alleged that Bashith had arrived at the bride’s house wearing the costume of Koragajja.

‘Indecent dance’

The indecent dance by his friends had hurt the sentiments of Hindus, he said.

By uploading the video on social media, an attempt was made to disrupt peace in the society, he charged in his complaint. Chethan urged the police to take action against the families of the bride, groom and his friends. The police, based on the complaint, registered a case under section 153 A (offence of promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different) and 295 (intent to insult the religion) of IPC.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanded strict action for disrespecting Hindu god Koragajja.

VHP district secretary Shivanand Mendon condemned the incident and urged police to initiate stringent action against all those who were part of the incident.

Members of VHP and Bajrang Dal also had attempted to gherao the house of the bride in Salethur. As they shouted slogans near the house, Vittal police took them into custody.

Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik also condemned the incident and urged the police to take strict action against wrongdoers.

