Youths booked for violating Covid-19 guidelines

The police registered a case against eight people for visiting the KRS backwaters in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Tuesday morning.

It is alleged that four youths and four young women had visited the KRS backwaters violating the lockdown norms and crossing the inter-district borders.

They were arrested based on the complaint lodged by Inspector S P Swamy of Karnataka Industrial Security Force. The youths are said to be from K R Nagar and Mysuru. They have been booked under Disaster Management Act-2005 and Karnataka Excise Act -1965 for trespassing, alcohol consumption and not wearing masks. Two cars have been seized, according to SI Ravikiran of KRS police station.

According to the police, they have not been produced before the court due to Covid situation. They have been released under station bail after getting an undertaking.