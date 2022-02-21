Youth's murder: Security heightened in Shivamogga

Youth's murder: Security heightened in Shivamogga

Several organizations staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the murder

DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Feb 21 2022, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 05:43 ist
Additional police forces have been summoned to Shivamogga on Sunday night itself. Credit: iStock Photo

A group of youth brutally murdered another youth of a different community at Seegehatti in Shivamogga on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Harsha (24).

Harsha was a tailor by profession and according to his family members, he was getting threat calls.

Several organizations staged a protest in front of the mortuary at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the murder.

Security has been tightened in the city following the murder. Additional police forces have been summoned to Shivamogga on Sunday night itself.

