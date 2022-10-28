Karnataka eyes Rs 5L crore investment at Global Investors Meet

The state is expecting more than Rs 5 lakh crore investment during the three-day Global Investors’ Meet - 2022 (GIM), starting November 2 at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, said Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani.

Speaking to media persons in Hubballi on Friday, he said, Hinduja, Adani, Vedanta, Reliance and many other groups are coming to the GIM to invest in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the meet virtually. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be present. At the concluding ceremony, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Union ministers from the State will be present.

This will be the first GIM in the country after Covid-19 pandemic. In the meet, only registered investors will be invited. “Before inking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), we will check the investors network, business, requirements and demands. Then only the MoU will be signed,” he said.

“We have visited Dubai Expo, Davos, and other countries to attract investors to the state. As a result, more funds have been invested in the state and Karnataka is No 1 in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and also in ease of doing business,” he said. Stressing the government’s intervention to develop other areas in the state, the industries minister said, ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ will be promoted in the meet, and a huge concession will be given to the investors, he added.