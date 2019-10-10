Karnataka gets four months to form town vending panels

The state government has submitted to the Karnataka High Court that town vending committees would be formed across the state within four months as per the Street Vendors (protection of livelihood and regulation of street vendors) Act, 2014.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice SR Krisha Kumar was hearing a public interest petition filed by Federation of Bengaluru Street Vendors Organisations on Wednesday.

The government advocate submitted that the state government has already started the process of constituting town vending committees under Section 3 of the Act. It has also framed schedules on the committees. It will take four months time to form the committees across the state. The bench granted four months of time to the government to form the town vending committees.

The bench has expressed its displeasure over the BBMP’s failure in following the court’s directions. The bench directed the BBMP to file compliance report before the next hearing.