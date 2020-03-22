Karnataka gets two more Covid-19 testing labs

Karnataka, which had the highest number of Covid-19 testing laboratories in India, on Sunday, got two more laboratories at Bengaluru and Kalaburagi.

According to a press release by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Karnataka will have seven laboratories for testing Covid-19 cases. The new laboratories will be operational at the Indian Air Force (IAF) Command Hospital, Bengaluru and Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi.

The state government had announced setting-up of a testing lab for Covid-19 cases at Kalaburagi following the country’s first Covid-19 death and spurt in the number of cases. The ICMR statement on Sunday stated that the two new lab facilities in Karnataka are in the process of operationalisation. Karnataka already had Covid-19 testing facility at Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan and Mysuru.