Karnataka gets two more Covid-19 testing labs

Karnataka gets two more Covid-19 testing labs

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 22 2020, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 22:51 ist

Karnataka, which had the highest number of Covid-19 testing laboratories in India, on Sunday, got two more laboratories at Bengaluru and Kalaburagi.

According to a press release by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Karnataka will have seven laboratories for testing Covid-19 cases. The new laboratories will be operational at the Indian Air Force (IAF) Command Hospital, Bengaluru and Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi.

The state government had announced setting-up of a testing lab for Covid-19 cases at Kalaburagi following the country’s first Covid-19 death and spurt in the number of cases.  The ICMR statement on Sunday stated that the two new lab facilities in Karnataka are in the process of operationalisation. Karnataka already had Covid-19 testing facility at Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan and Mysuru.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences
Indian Air Force
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in UP

Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in UP

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

COVID-19: 75 districts across country under lockdown

COVID-19: 75 districts across country under lockdown

 