Karnataka gives nod to 'One Nation, One Uniform' idea

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said that the state government has given in-principle nod to implement the 'One Nation, One Uniform' rule for police personnel.

According to the statement released by his office, Jnanendra said that the new rule will ensure uniformity in identity of law agencies throughout the country. "We will abide by the common pattern of uniform for police as and when it will be implemented in the country," Jnanendra said.

In October last year, addressing the first Chintan Shivir of home ministers and top police officers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pitched the idea of 'One Nation, One Uniform' for police forces.

"The 'One Nation, One Uniform' for police is just an idea. I am not trying to impose it on you. Just give it a thought. It may happen in 5, 50, or 100 years. All the states should just think it over," the PM said, adding that he believed the identity of police across the country should be the same.