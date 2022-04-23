Karnataka government issues order on app-based land self-survey

K'taka govt issues order on app-based land self-survey

The self-survey facility can be availed for 11E sketch, Tatkal Phodi, pre-conversion sketch and partition deed sketch

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Apr 23 2022, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 01:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The state government on Friday issued an order allowing citizens to survey their lands on their own using the Swavalambi app.

According to the revenue department’s order, the self-survey facility can be availed for 11E sketch, Tatkal Phodi, pre-conversion sketch and partition deed sketch. The order states that self-surveys can be done for record of rights, tenancy and crops (RTC) having single ownership, multiple ownership and joint ownership. The order also states that this move is an “administrative reform” that “empowers citizens.”

