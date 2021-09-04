Karnataka govt approves Rs 38 cr crop loss compensation

The Karnataka government on Saturday approved Rs 38.64 crore to more than 45,000 farmers who have suffered crop losses due to floods.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka told this to reporters while speaking after a briefing session with an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), headed by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary Sushil Pal, which arrived Saturday for a four-day tour of flood-hit areas.

The state government has estimated losses worth Rs 5,690.52 crore. Of this, the government is eligible to receive Rs 765.84 crore as per NDRF norms, Ashoka said.