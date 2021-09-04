Karnataka govt approves Rs 38 cr crop loss compensation

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 04 2021, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 01:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

The Karnataka government on Saturday approved Rs 38.64 crore to more than 45,000 farmers who have suffered crop losses due to floods. 

Revenue Minister R Ashoka told this to reporters while speaking after a briefing session with an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), headed by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary Sushil Pal, which arrived Saturday for a four-day tour of flood-hit areas. 

The state government has estimated losses worth Rs 5,690.52 crore. Of this, the government is eligible to receive Rs 765.84 crore as per NDRF norms, Ashoka said.  

