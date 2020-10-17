Karnataka govt fixes rates for Covid-19 testing, yet again

The Karnataka government on Friday fixed rates for Covid testing yet again for the sixth time.

The rates include the cost of PPE kits. Sample collection and transportation of government and private samples to the testing lab can be charged not more than Rs 400. The RTPCR test for samples referred by government hospital to private labs should cost Rs 800. RTPCR test for privately given samples to private labs when samples are given at labs will cost Rs 1,200.

The RTPCR test for privately given samples to private labs when the samples are collected by the labs at home should be charged Rs 1,600. TrueNAT test for privately given samples at private labs will cost Rs. 2,200. TrueNAT test for privately given samples to private labs when the samples are collected by the labs at home will cost Rs 2,600.

CB-NAAT test for privately given samples at private labs will cost Rs. 3,800. CBNAAT test for privately given samples to private labs when these samples are collected by the labs at home will cost Rs 4,200. Rapid Antibody Test/ELISA for privately given samples at private labs will cost Rs 500. Rapid Antigen Test for privately given samples at private labs will cost Rs 700.