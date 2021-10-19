Karnataka govt gets 4,500 applications for Rajyotsava awards

The Karnataka government has received 4,500 applications for the Rajyotsava awards, Kannada & Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar said Tuesday.

"The shortlisted names will be announced on October 28," he said.

In a first, the government had asked citizens to nominate deserving people for this year's edition of the Rajyotsava awards, taking a leaf out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for people to nominate achievers for the Padma awards.

The Rajyotsava award, instituted way back in 1966, is Karnataka’s second-highest civilian honour after the Karnataka Ratna. Recipients of the award receive a cash prize, a gold medal and a citation.

The government will recognise 66 achievers this year.

On Tuesday, Kumar unveiled a new pro-Kannada campaign 'Kannadakkaagi Naavu' (We stand for Kannada) ahead of the Rajyotsava celebrations on November 1.

Natives of Karnataka have to make an effort to converse in chaste Kannada for one week between October 24 and 30, to mark Kannada Rajyotsava, while those residing here from other states must aim to learn at least a hundred sentences in the regional language.

Through this, the government wants to encourage people to converse in Kannada not just in personal spaces but even online and at work. "This is a public programme initiated by the government. None of this is mandatory," Kumar specified.

On this occasion, the government will hold various cultural programmes in the five Rangayanas of the state. A similar set of programmes including theatre, dance and music will be held in Bengaluru's public spaces, IT companies, metro stations and Vidhana Soudha.

At 11 am on October 28, one lakh people across the state will sing at the same time. The government has chosen three Kannada songs for this event. The department has reached out to fourteen Kannada associations in other states and countries, all of whom will take part in singing.

Further, the government will conduct a contest where participants are required to speak about Karnataka, Kannada and heritage for four minutes in chaste Kannada.

