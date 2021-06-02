Karnataka govt issues notice to JSW Steel over 'insufficient' oxygen supply

The B S Yediyurappa administration has issued a notice to JSW Steel in Ballari for not supplying enough liquid medical oxygen to the government to manage the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

“Prolonged short supply by the JSW Steel Ltd, Ballari Complex, has created a precarious situation in the state and has constrained the state’s capacity to provide timely and effective treatment to the infected persons, thus endangering the lives of the patients,” Principal Secretary (Revenue) N Manjunath Prasad stated in the notice, warning the company of action if it failed to fulfil its supply obligation to the government.

According to the notice, the contribution of JSW Steel in the supply of liquid medical oxygen is over 70%, out of 830 tonnes allocated to Karnataka from plants located within the state.

“The shortfall in supply is likely to jeopardize treatment of Covid-19 patients in the state,” stated Prasad, who is also the member-secretary of the state executive committee, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.

Officials raised the issue of “inconsistency” in the supply of 580 tonnes of oxygen that JSW Steel is required to supply to the government through its plants.

“... At times, the supplies have been less than 50% of the mandated allocation,” the notice stated.

The Centre has allocated 1,200 tonnes of oxygen to Karnataka. As of June 1, Karnataka is receiving 826.4 tonnes, with a shortfall of 373.6 tonnes.