Karnataka govt lists out strict guidelines for Ganesha, Muharram festivals

Ahead of back-to-back festivals in the auspicious month of 'Shraavana' (August-September) and keeping in mind the possible outbreak of Covid third wave across Karnataka, the state government on Thursday ordered a ban on large scale religious, cultural and entertainment congregation of people besides directing the district authorities to decide on enforcing restrictions locally on the festive days.

Laying out a fresh set of guidelines for the celebration of festivals, the state government listed elaborate restrictions on the celebration of the Muharram and Gowri-Ganesha festival. The state government has banned all kinds of processions associated with both festivals. The government stated that all prayers shall be held at Masjids strictly adhering to Covid rules.

Similarly, the government has banned the public celebration of the Ganesha festival by setting up pandals. "People must celebrate the festival in their homes and no procession will be allowed while bringing the Ganesha idol or during the immersion of the idols," the order said.

