Karnataka govt plans MCQs in PUC to improve results

The state government is planning a major revamp in the pre-university (PU) examination system with the introduction of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) worth 15-20 marks.

This is being planned to improve the pass percentage. The introduction of MCQ was discussed at a review meeting of the Department of PU Education chaired by School Education & Literacy Minister B C Nagesh.

The government wants to improve PU pass percentage to compete with CBSE and increase enrolment in higher education.

According to sources, the government is considering MCQs in first and second PU. It is believed that this would help students score and sail through.

A few senior officers present at the meeting advocated for MCQs. “Some of the officers opined that introducing MCQs is the only way to improve the results,” a source said.

During the meeting, 2nd PU results were compared with that of central boards. “Officials said the pass percentage and the ability to score is decreasing and our students are struggling to compete with CBSE for seats in professional courses,” the source said.

In the 2nd PU exams held earlier this year, the pass percentage was 61.88.

At present, the question paper pattern for PU comprises only descriptive answers. Even questions that carry one mark require descriptive answers.

Over the years, the 2nd PU pass percentage has not crossed 65%, whereas it is 90-100% in the case of CBSE.

Senior officials, including Minister Nagesh, are said to have expressed their inclination to introduce MCQs for 2023 PU exams. However, they decided to convene another round of meeting to finalise this.

During the 2022 board exams, the PU department had increased the number of questions and helped students with more choices. This contributed towards an increase in the overall results. This was done considering the Covid-19 pandemic during which there were no offline classes.

This year, the department has already announced a switchover to the pre-pandemic question paper pattern. The exams will be held between March 9 and 29.