Karnataka govt plans to tweak KCET application process

In order to make the counselling process hassle-free, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), starting next academic year, will introduce a ‘control clause’ during the submission of Common Entrance Test applications.

According to the KEA officials, no application will move further if the candidate fails to enter the proper Revenue Document (RD) number for the category he/she is claiming.

Officials believe this would solve a majority of issues. “The application will not move to the next level unless the candidate enters his or her RD number. We will verify the RD number by fetching the original one from the Nada Kacheri (Revenue department). It will be tough for students in the beginning, but this would avoid hassles that may crop up later on,” KEA Executive Director Ramya S said.

Next year, the application window will be open for two months to help the students provide proper details.

To avoid technical issues while making payment, the KEA has decided to fix a uniform fee for all courses and categories next year. At present, the application fee varies for KCET and NEET students and also depends on category.

This year, for those who have not edited their RD numbers in the applications, the KEA has decided to allow them seats under the category they have claimed and to verify the same later.

“If the category claimed by the candidate is proved to be wrong during verification, we will withdraw the seat allotted and send it to next round under general merit,” Ramya added.

Meanwhile, for those who have not done their documents’ verification, a chance will be given during the second extended round to choose seats.