Karnataka govt to develop 5,600 km roads this year

  • Jul 20 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 04:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The state government plans to develop 5,600 km of road under the Gram Sadak Yojana this year.

Last year, the government managed only about 495 km of road, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday. 

He was briefing reporters after a review meeting by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chaired on centrally-sponsored schemes in Karnataka. 

This year, the Centre has allocated Rs 38,078 crore for the implementation of the centrally-sponsored schemes in Karnataka. Of this, the Centre's share is Rs 17,536 Crore. The Centre has so far released Rs 4,074 crore, according to an official release. 

There are 11 centrally-sponsored schemes across the 24 departments in the state. The CM reviewed all these programmes, including MGNREGS, Pradhan Mantri Grama Sadak Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Mid-Day Meals, Samagra Shiksha, National Rural Health Mission, among others.

