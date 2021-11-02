Karnataka govt will not spare anybody involved in Bitcoin scam, says Ashwath Narayan

The Karnataka government will not spare anybody involved in the Bitcoin scam, Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, Science and Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday.

"The government will not protect anybody involved in scams whether it is politicians, their children or officers," he said.

The Minister, who was in Delhi to meet Union Ministers, told reporters, "Various agencies are probing the scam and truth will reveal soon."

On National Education Policy, he said the entire education system will be futuristic.

Also read: Bitcoin scam probe will be transparent: Ashwath Narayan

Claiming that the policy is aimed at preparing students to face future challenges, he said once the policy is implemented, around 15% current syllabus will be changed.

He also dismissed the allegation that NEP will lead to saffronisation of education in India.

The main aim of the NEP is to ensure affordable education for all, he said.

Check out latest videos from DH: