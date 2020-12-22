Karnataka Gram Panchayat election: Kallahalli in Hosapete holds GP polls after 26 years

A total of 3,019 panchayats in 117 taluks across Karnataka go for polling in the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections today, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm in over 23,000 booths. Those who have tested positive or under primary/secondary contacts can vote in the last hour of polling. The second phase of polls is scheduled on December 27. Counting for both phases will be held on December 30. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.