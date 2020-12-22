Karnataka Gram Panchayat election: Kallahalli in Hosapete holds GP polls after 26 years

A total of 3,019 panchayats in 117 taluks across Karnataka go for polling in the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections today, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm in over 23,000 booths. Those who have tested positive or under primary/secondary contacts can vote in the last hour of polling. The second phase of polls is scheduled on December 27. Counting for both phases will be held on December 30. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
DK district registered an average of 14.48 % polling by 9 am. Mangaluru registered 14.6 % polling, Moodbidri-15.64 % polling and Bantwal 13.7 % polling.
In Udupi a total of 2349 candidates are in fray for 1,047 seats in the first phase of gram panchayat elections in 67-gram panchayats in Udupi, Hebri, Baindoor and Brahmavara taluks.
No nominations were filed for 12 seats in Kodi Kanyana Gram Panchayat in Brahmavar.
A police constable on election duty at polling station-3 at Kaddirampur village under Hampi Gram Panchayat suffered heart attack. Constable Tavarenaik has been admitted to local government hospital.
Voting for Kallahalli Gram Panchayat in Hosapete taluk is being held after a gap of 26 years. Election to this GP could not be conducted as members were electing unopposed.
The number of voters in each booth has been reduced from 1,500 to 1,000, also Anganwadi, ASHA workers and Health Department officials have been roped in for poll duty.
(PTI)
Police dispersing supporters of candidates as they had been campaigning with their leader near a polling station at Kangrali KH village in Belagavi taluk during the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections on Tuesday. Credit: DH Photo/Eknath Agasimani
Voters showing their identity cards during the polling for the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections at a polling station at Kangrali KH village in Belagavi taluk on Tuesday. Credit: DH Photo/ Eknath Agasimani
Voting for the first phase of gram panchayat elections starts in Karnataka. The second phase of the polls is scheduled on December 27.
Read more
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the first phase of Karnataka Gram Panchayat elections.